Kelowna News  

Compact snow on Highway 33, numerous crashes reported

Numerous Hwy 33 crashes

Wayne Moore - Feb 16, 2026 / 7:00 pm | Story: 599481

RCMP are asking motorists to avoid travel on Highway 33 between Kelowna and Big White.

According to first responders, as many as five collisions have been reported on the stretch of road between Kelowna and Three Forks Road.

The advisory has been posted on the DriveBC website.

There is compact snow on that stretch of highway and delays are expected as emergency crews clear away the collisions.

