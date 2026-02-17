Kelowna News
Compact snow on Highway 33, numerous crashes reported
Numerous Hwy 33 crashes
Photo: Contributed
One of a number of crashes on Highway 33 Monday
RCMP are asking motorists to avoid travel on Highway 33 between Kelowna and Big White.
According to first responders, as many as five collisions have been reported on the stretch of road between Kelowna and Three Forks Road.
The advisory has been posted on the DriveBC website.
⚠️#BCHwy33, according to First Responders, between Springfield Road and Three Forks Road, in the #KelownaBC area has compact snow and five [5] vehicle incidents on it, per @BCHwyPatrol. Expect delays, and if you can put off your travels for a few hours, the delays should be gone.… pic.twitter.com/g14gSWzu0G— DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 17, 2026
There is compact snow on that stretch of highway and delays are expected as emergency crews clear away the collisions.
