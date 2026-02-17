Kelowna News

Sign of times: Old Airport Inn Lakeside comes down, making way for new life

'Happy to see the end'

Photo: Blair Ireland/Instagram Landmark sign knocked down as progress on site continues

If the continual flood of complaints hadn’t already made Lake Country’s desire to see a dilapidated, problem-plagued motel demolished clear, the mayor left no doubt.

Against a soundtrack of Hall and Oates’ famed slow jam, “She’s Gone,” Mayor Blair Ireland can be seen in a brief video watching the Airport Inn Lakeside’s sign being torn down.

“Happy to see the end of this building,” Ireland said under the post.

As of Monday afternoon, the post had more than 1,000 likes and many more views.

Ireland may be one of the few people remaining who has witnessed both the life and the final days of the building, which has been coming down in fits and starts since last year to make way for a new rental development.

Heavy equipment first moved onto the Airport Inn Lakeside lot in March, with demolition expected to begin shortly. By October, after several roadblocks were cleared, the work finally started in earnest.

The inn had overlooked Highway 97 for decades. In a previous interview, Ireland said it was once called the Stetson Village Motel at the corner of Burtch Road and Highway 97 in Kelowna. Heinz Strege and Maurice Skuba bought the building at that time.

It was being trucked up to Vernon, but there was a holdup with the destination site, Skuba’s son Mark said in an October interview.

At first, it sat on a piece of land near the lake. It was there for a while before Raif Fleihan became involved.

He bought a piece of land and moved it to Lake Country. Fleihan was a prominent property owner at the time, owning the old A&B Sound building and a nightclub called the Cave.

As of last year, the hotel still contained the old bar and remnants of the nightclub.

That, however, was the highlight.

A 2018 court decision indicated the motel had fallen into serious disrepair. It had “mould in the interior, combustible materials in the electrical rooms, water leaking from the ceiling, broken emergency lights, small fires in several electrical outlets and deficient smoke detectors.”

After it stopped operating as a motel, it became long-term lodging for a number of people whom area residents said brought trouble to an otherwise quiet neighbourhood.

More than 160 RCMP files were opened as a result of incidents at the property between 2009 and 2016.

The motel shut down and went on the market in 2019. A Calgary developer later purchased the property from previous owner Raif Fleihan after it had been listed for as much as $6.9 million.