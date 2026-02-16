Kelowna News

Kelowna man charged with same crime under a different name

Quiz man faces charge

Photo: Kathy Michaels FILE-Kelowna Law Courts.

A Kelowna man has been charged with possession of child sexual abuse material more than a decade after being convicted of the same crime under a different name.

Jayson John Davey was charged in January for possessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material. The charge is related to a July 2025 incident.

Court records indicate Davey previously went by the name John Davy or John Patrick Davy.

Under his previous name, Davey, now 56, was employed as an elementary school teacher in Chilliwack.

In 2013, while holding that role, he was caught with thousands of child pornography images on his computer. He was arrested then released on bail, and in 2014 arrested again for breaching conditions after being caught in Kelowna with more pictures and movies on a hard drive, according to reporting from the Chilliwack Progress.

Davey was sentenced to 30 months in prison, less 10 months of time served.

Most recently, Davey operated Tremendous Trivia and posts under the social media moniker JD Quizman.

As news about Davey’s recent round of charges becomes more well known, businesses have been distancing themselves from the trivia company. At least one employee has announced publicly that she would no longer work there.

West Kelowna pub Neighbours posted a statement to its website saying that it had no knowledge of Davey’s past history or the current charges.

‘We have made the decision to end our relationship with Tremendous Trivia and will be working with a new trivia partner moving forward,” the statement reads.

“Our priority continues to be creating a safe, welcoming environment for all who visit and participate in events with us and within our community.”

In the South Okanagan, Osoyoos’ Sage Pub released a similar statement, saying it was also not previously aware of Davey's history, nor was the team at Tremendous Trivia and would be seeking a new trivia partner.

Davey will return to court later this month to consult legal counsel. He’s not currently in custody.

Tremendous Trivia has not yet responded to a request for comment from Castanet.