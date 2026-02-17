Kelowna News

Family of Kelowna woman awaiting transplant say there's been no change

'This is not living': Family

Photo: Lyndsay Richholt The 42-year-old mom, wife, daughter and sister is in dire need of a liver transplant. She was diagnosed 18 years ago, with Autoimmune Hepatitis, a condition where the immune system attacks the liver leading to inflammation and swelling. It is a lifelong chronic condition which can lead to worsened conditions such as cirrhosis. The latter of which is something she’s currently dealing with.

Despite expectations that a Kelowna woman in end-stage liver failure would already be on the path to a life-saving transplant, she remains waiting, and her loved ones say their frustration is growing as her condition continues to deteriorate.

In a letter posted on Richholt’s social media account Sunday, a family member said that despite being told in January a surgery date would be scheduled within a week, there has been no news in the nearly three weeks since.

“We got an email from a patient care coordinator with BC Transplant earlier this week stating that there are no updates to give, no predictions of when a surgery may be and ultimately, the refusal to communicate with Lyndsay’s family and loved ones moving forward,” the post read.

“This week Lyndsay went on a new medication that is often used for cancer patients to help with the severe nausea she experiences every minute of every day. She can’t eat and she spends about two hours a day sitting in her downstairs hospital bed and the rest of the time sleeping in her bed upstairs. This is not living and this has gone on for far, far, far too long.”

Richholt’s wait for a liver transplant has drawn provincewide attention.

The 42-year-old has long suffered from advanced autoimmune hepatitis, which in recent years has caused her liver to fail. Last spring, doctors told her she had as little as six months to live without a transplant, and in recent days her condition has deteriorated significantly.

After going public last year, she was offered a transplant from a living donor that was expected to take place in November. That surgery was cancelled after the donor was injured in a fall.

In a recent update, the transplant program said it remains committed to securing a surgery date as soon as possible, but noted that transplant scheduling depends on a number of variables.

“We are also hopeful to know a date soon; we are unable to predict when we will actually have confirmation. Allocation of surgical time and transplant dates are dependent on many variables requiring coordination between surgical schedules,” the statement read.

“Please know we are committed to securing a date as soon as possible. To support clear and consistent communication, and to comply with confidentiality and privacy requirements, any updates will be provided directly to the donor by the donor coordinator and to Lyndsay by the recipient coordinator.”

Richholt has said that BC Transplant’s scoring system—called MELD—failed to properly factor the impact of her underlying disease. That, she said, has put her further down the transplant list than she ever should have been.

As her condition worsens, her family has vowed to continue in their advocacy efforts.

'I am out of words to describe how horrific this situation is but we will keep fighting, keep sharing the story in hopes of change and we will keep supporting and praying for someone we love so deeply while she suffers so immensely," the statement on Richholt's page said.