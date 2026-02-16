Kelowna News
Suspects of Kelowna break and enter sought
B&E suspects sought
Photo: Contributed
Stock image of police lights.
Kelowna police are looking for suspects involved in an early Valentine's Day break and enter.
According the RCMP, a break and enter was reported at around 5:45 a.m. in the 1600 Block of Simpson Avenue.
"RCMP Police Dog Services and Forensic Identification Section attended to assist with the collection of evidence and search for involved parties," RCMP Cpl. Steven Lang said in an emailed statement.
"The Kelowna RCMP General Investigative Section has taken conduct of the investigation. The incident is believed to be targeted with no risk to public safety."
