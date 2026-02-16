Kelowna News

2 injured Valentine's Day doing demolition work in Kelowna

Two workers sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries Saturday while performing demolition work at a commercial property in the 800 block of Vaughan Avenue, police say.

It was around 11 a.m. Feb. 14 when Mounties were called to a workplace accident, Cpl. Steven Lang said in an emailed statement.

"BC Emergency Health Services and Kelowna Fire Department assisted with on-scene treatment and safely extracting the affected parties from the building," Lang said.

"They were later transported to hospital for further medical treatment. The Kelowna RCMP General Investigative Section is actively investigating the incident and have engaged WorkSafe BC. No criminality is suspected.'

The incident caused quite a stir in the neighbourhood, with a heavy emergency services presence noticed.

The BC Tree Fruits building was purchased by the Mark Anthony Group in November 2024. The company that owns Mission Hill Estate Winery, White Claw Hard Seltzer and other holdings bought the property for $17.5 million as part of a court-ordered liquidation of BC Tree Fruits' assets after the cooperative filed for creditor protection.

The warehouse at Vaughan Avenue and Ethel Street is slated for demolition. The Mark Anthony Group has not said what it plans to do with the site.