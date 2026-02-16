Kelowna News

Crash knocks out power to 1100 Fortis BC customers in Kelowna

Photo: Fortis BC

A single-vehicle collision knocked out power to hundreds of homes in Kelowna Sunday evening.

A vehicle hit a power pole north of the intersection of Valley Road and Summit Drive.

The street lights were out along a stretch of Valley Road between Summit Dr. and Kane Road. Homes were without electricity in an area stretching along Valley Road and Glenmore Drive, west to Glenmeadows Road and east to Denali Drive.

Fortis BC said 1100 customers were in the dark.

Emergency crews were on the scene along with Fortis BC, which estimated power would be restored by 10:39 p.m.