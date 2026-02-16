Kelowna News
Crash knocks out power to 1100 Fortis BC customers in Kelowna
Crash knocks out power
Photo: Fortis BC
A crash knocked out power to 1100 Fortis BC customers in Kelowna on Sunday evening.
A single-vehicle collision knocked out power to hundreds of homes in Kelowna Sunday evening.
A vehicle hit a power pole north of the intersection of Valley Road and Summit Drive.
The street lights were out along a stretch of Valley Road between Summit Dr. and Kane Road. Homes were without electricity in an area stretching along Valley Road and Glenmore Drive, west to Glenmeadows Road and east to Denali Drive.
Fortis BC said 1100 customers were in the dark.
Emergency crews were on the scene along with Fortis BC, which estimated power would be restored by 10:39 p.m.
More Kelowna News
RECENT STORIES
- Crash knocks out powerKelowna - 9:11 pm
- Snow for Lower Mainland?BC - 8:26 pm
- Angel Summit grows reachOkanagan - 7:00 pm
- Large emergency responseKelowna - 6:56 pm
- Festival kicks off in a weekKamloops - 6:00 pm
Real Estate
1181 Sunset Drive
0 bedrooms 1 baths
$358,000
more details
0 bedrooms 1 baths
$358,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Wanda Kelowna BC SPCA >
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net