Crash knocked out power to 1100 Fortis BC customers in Kelowna
Power back on at crash site
UPDATE 5:37 a.m.
Power has been restored to the area affected by the crash, according to Fortis BC.
UPDATE 10 p.m.
A power pole was leaning precariously after a crash along Valley Road at Kane Road on Sunday evening.
Emergency services were on the scene of the crash and the road was closed in the area.
The collision knocked out power to an area stretching along Valley Road and Glenmore Road from Kane Road to Yates Road. The outage extended west to Glenmeadows Road.
In an update, Fortis BC said power would likely not be restored to 1,068 customers until around 3:45 a.m. on Monday.
ORIGINAL 9:11 p.m.
A single-vehicle collision knocked out power to hundreds of homes in Kelowna Sunday evening.
A vehicle hit a power pole north of the intersection of Valley Road and Summit Drive.
The street lights were out along a stretch of Valley Road between Summit Dr. and Kane Road. Homes were without electricity in an area stretching along Valley Road and Glenmore Drive, west to Glenmeadows Road and east to Denali Drive.
Fortis BC said 1100 customers were in the dark.
Emergency crews were on the scene along with Fortis BC, which estimated power would be restored by 10:39 p.m.
