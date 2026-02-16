Kelowna News

Crash knocked out power to 1100 Fortis BC customers in Kelowna

Power back on at crash site

Photo: Contributed A power pole leans precariously after being struck by a vehicle at Valley Road and Kane Road.

UPDATE 5:37 a.m.

Power has been restored to the area affected by the crash, according to Fortis BC.

UPDATE 10 p.m.

A power pole was leaning precariously after a crash along Valley Road at Kane Road on Sunday evening.

Emergency services were on the scene of the crash and the road was closed in the area.

The collision knocked out power to an area stretching along Valley Road and Glenmore Road from Kane Road to Yates Road. The outage extended west to Glenmeadows Road.

In an update, Fortis BC said power would likely not be restored to 1,068 customers until around 3:45 a.m. on Monday.

Photo: Fortis BC An outage was affecting 1068 Fortis BC customers in the Valley Road area on Sunday night.

Photo: Fortis BC A crash knocked out power to 1100 Fortis BC customers in Kelowna on Sunday evening.

ORIGINAL 9:11 p.m.

A single-vehicle collision knocked out power to hundreds of homes in Kelowna Sunday evening.

A vehicle hit a power pole north of the intersection of Valley Road and Summit Drive.

The street lights were out along a stretch of Valley Road between Summit Dr. and Kane Road. Homes were without electricity in an area stretching along Valley Road and Glenmore Drive, west to Glenmeadows Road and east to Denali Drive.

Fortis BC said 1100 customers were in the dark.

Emergency crews were on the scene along with Fortis BC, which estimated power would be restored by 10:39 p.m.