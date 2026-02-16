Kelowna News

Large emergency response at former BC Tree Fruits building in Kelowna on Saturday

Photo: Contributed Several emergency vehicles converged on the former BC Tree Fruits building in Kelowna on the morning of Saturday, February 14, 2026.

No details have been released yet by the Kelowna RCMP about a large emergency services response in Kelowna’s North End industrial area on Saturday.

Nearby witnesses shared photos showing several ambulances, fire trucks and police vehicles that had converged on the former BC Tree Fruits building at 880 Vaughan Ave.

A woman who spoke with Castanet said she noticed the emergency vehicles around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. She also believes a stretcher was wheeled out of one of the side doors of the building.

She said one ambulance left the scene before the rest of the vehicles, which departed around 12:30 p.m.

The BC Tree Fruits building was purchased by the Mark Anthony Group in November 2024. The company that owns Mission Hill Estate Winery, White Claw Hard Seltzer and other holdings bought the property for $17.5 million as part of a court-ordered liquidation of BC Tree Fruits' assets after the cooperative filed for creditor protection.

The warehouse at Vaughan Ave. and Ethel St. is slated for demolition. The Mark Anthony Group has not said what it plans to do with the site.