Two women displaced by house fire in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed Smoke and flames rise from the back of a house on Walrod Street in Kelowna on Friday, February 13, 2026.

Two young women have been left homeless after a fire in Kelowna’s North End on Friday evening.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to the blaze in the 700 block of Walrod Street, near the base of Knox Mountain, around 5:35 p.m. on February 13. They found the house engulfed in heavy smoke and flames.

Firefighters knocked down the fire, but not before it caused extensive damage to the house, especially the back of the building, where the fire is believed to have started.

"The home had extensive damage to the rear and heavy damage to the inside. The cause of the fire is unknown, but it does not seem to be suspicious in nature. Two renters and a dog were displaced from the home and are staying with friends," said Corrie Lang, Kelowna Fire Platoon Captain.

Two young women were renting the house, and GoFundMe campaigns have been launched in support of both of them.

Tracey Beech said she had just picked up her best friend, Martine Deault, and her dog, Tehya, before the fire broke out on Friday. She said it was very lucky that the dog wasn’t inside at the time.

They had not driven far when they got a call about the fire and returned to the scene to find firefighters battling the flames and smoke. Beech said neighbours had even grabbed hoses to try to contain the fire before the Kelowna Fire Department arrived.

Unfortunately, Deault’s bedroom was at the back of the house, and all her possessions were damaged or destroyed.

Photo: Cindy White The fire caused extensive damage to the back of the house.

Beech said Deault moved into the house because it’s right across the street from her. The women both have dogs and go for walks together almost every day. Deault will be staying with Beech for the next few months, at least.

The fire also displaced Thamara Rossimedina. A GoFundMe in her name said she is originally from Costa Rica, and she lost everything.

“I am very grateful to be safe, but the damage has left me starting over from the beginning,” wrote Rossimedina.

She said she is working to replace basic necessities and figure out her next steps. She is asking for support from the Kelowna community.

“Gracias to everyone who is willing to help,” she wrote.