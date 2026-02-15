Kelowna News

Seasonal waterfront train, Dreamer Express, wraps up in Kelowna this weekend

Festive train rides near end

Madison Reeve

Kelowna residents and visitors have one last chance to ride the Dreamer Express, a seasonal trackless electric train that has been offering scenic waterfront tours since its launch in December.

The train, stationed at the Delta Grand Hotel, will conclude operations this weekend, running 35-minute rides along the city’s downtown waterfront.

The 40-foot, 30-passenger train was founded by local entrepreneurs Andrea Strang of Juniper Tree Learning and Maegan Young of Purple Rhino Events.

Each journey begins at “Delta Grand Central Station,” where a dedicated conductor welcomes passengers before they set off.

“We’re offering seasonal train rides, and we would love for people to come down and enjoy downtown Kelowna,” Young said. “For each season, we change the experience. For this one, we have incorporated the Tourism Kelowna Centre, where we have the love locks and the tourism signage of Kelowna and Love.''

Strang says one of the highlights has been seeing the joy it brings to the community.

“I’d say the best part is watching children run alongside and wave, seeing adults’ inner child come out, and the joy and genuine happiness that it brings to the downtown core of Kelowna.”

Young said the Dreamer Express has plans for seasonal expansions and special events.

“In the Easter time, we’ll be working with the Delta Grand and hopefully the City of Kelowna to have an Easter egg hunt and a full activation with games and fun for families,” she said.

“Then our plans are to move it to the Westside Wine Trail to do a hop-on, hop-off wine ride, whether you’re going to be drinking at the wineries or just want to experience the beauty of the Okanagan.”

More information on the Dreamer Express can be found here.