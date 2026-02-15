Kelowna News

Kelowna BC SPCA Pet of the Week

Pet of the week

Madison Reeve

This week's Kelowna SPCA Pet of the Week is Surf.

This sweet girl came from a home with over 30 dogs and is very fearful of new situations.

She is very friendly and warms up quickly with treats and encouragement and is very food motivated.

Surf lived with other dogs and seems to be social with other dogs, which leads us to believe that she would love a resident canine companion.

If you would like to adopt her head down to 3785 Casorso Rd. where the SPCA is open Tuesday to Saturday.