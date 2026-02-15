Kelowna News
Kelowna BC SPCA Pet of the Week
Pet of the week
Madison Reeve
This week's Kelowna SPCA Pet of the Week is Surf.
This sweet girl came from a home with over 30 dogs and is very fearful of new situations.
She is very friendly and warms up quickly with treats and encouragement and is very food motivated.
Surf lived with other dogs and seems to be social with other dogs, which leads us to believe that she would love a resident canine companion.
If you would like to adopt her head down to 3785 Casorso Rd. where the SPCA is open Tuesday to Saturday.
More Kelowna News
RECENT STORIES
- Possible spring election?Kamloops - 1:30 pm
- Guthrie search finds gloveUnited States - 12:21 pm
- 1 dead, 1 hurt in shootingChilliwack - 12:20 pm
- Business skills for teensKamloops - 12:00 pm
- Pet of the weekKelowna - 12:00 pm
Real Estate
1191 Sunset Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$869,999
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$869,999
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Wanda Kelowna BC SPCA >
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net