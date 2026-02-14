Kelowna News
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue called out Friday night to assist stranded motorists
COSAR rescues motorists
Photo: COSAR Facebook
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was tasked with rescuing two stranded motorists Friday night.
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was tasked with rescuing two stranded motorists Friday night.
A post on the COSAR Facebook page said members were called to the Bear Main Forest Service Road near the Jack Pine Lake and Lambly Lake area.
“Twelve COSAR members responded and deployed our tracked UTV to access the location,” the post said.
“This callout marked COSAR’s eighth task of year and the fourth stuck-motorist response of the 2025-26 winter.”
More Kelowna News
RECENT STORIES
- Thousands to support IranToronto - 8:20 am
- The future of Red Mtn.Rossland - 8:11 am
- Students will have safe placeTumbler Ridge - 7:55 am
- Assault suspect seeking bailPrince Albert - 7:39 am
- Poll: Bear Aware programPoll - 7:30 am
Real Estate
699 Saratoga Place
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$975,000
more details
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$975,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Wanda Kelowna BC SPCA >
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net