Central Okanagan Search and Rescue called out Friday night to assist stranded motorists

Darren Handschuh - Feb 14, 2026 / 7:27 am | Story: 599282

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was tasked with rescuing two stranded motorists Friday night.

A post on the COSAR Facebook page said members were called to the Bear Main Forest Service Road near the Jack Pine Lake and Lambly Lake area.

“Twelve COSAR members responded and deployed our tracked UTV to access the location,” the post said.

“This callout marked COSAR’s eighth task of year and the fourth stuck-motorist response of the 2025-26 winter.”

