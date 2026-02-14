Kelowna News

Full lineup set for comedy show at Kelowna's Mary Irwin Theatre

Comedians added to lineup

Photo: Train Wreck Comedy The comedic lineup for a show Feb. 19 at the Mary Irwin Theatre

Two more comedians have been added to the Train Wreck Comedy Concert Series, presented by Castanet, taking place February 19 at the Mary Irwin Theatre.

International headliner Ron Josol will now be joined by Toronto standout Ernie Vicente and B.C. favourite Matt Baker.

Fresh off his appearance at the Netflix Is A Joke Fest in Hollywood, Ron Josol brings world-class credentials and momentum to Kelowna.

He has nearly 20 years of international touring, 12 Just for Laughs appearances and major U.S. and Asian television credits under his belt.

Vicente is known for surreal observations and quick one-liners. He has performed at Just For Laughs 42, taped for CBC’s LOL at the National Arts Centre, and appeared in top clubs across Canada and the United States.

Hosting the evening is B.C.’s own Matt Baker, a crowd favourite whose sharp-witted style has been featured at JFL Northwest and on CBC’s LOL Radio.

“This show was already big with Ron headlining,” says Rob Balsdon, producer and owner of Train Wreck Comedy. “Adding Ernie and Matt makes it a full-scale comedy event. This is the kind of lineup you’d expect in a major city comedy club — and it’s happening right here in Kelowna.”

Tickets are on sale now at www.trainwreckcomedy.com and www.theboxoffice.ca.