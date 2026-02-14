Kelowna News

Extensive damage to Kelowna home from fire, no injuries reported

No injuries in house fire

UPDATE: 9:19 p.m.

Despite a quick response from the Kelowna Fire Department early Friday evening, a home near the base of Knox Mountain is severely damaged.

Corrie Lang, Kelowna Fire Platoon Captain, said that his crew was called at approximately 5:35 p.m. and found the structure fire in the 700 block of Walrod Street engulfed in heavy smoke and flames.

The fire had started from the rear of the home and extended further inside.

Lang said bystanders confirmed to firefighters that there was no one inside, so "crews initiated a defensive attack and knocked the fire down quickly," moving into the attic to extinguish any attic involvement.

"The home had extensive damage to the rear and heavy damage to the inside. The cause of the fire is unknown, but it does not seem to be suspicious in nature. Two renters and a dog were displaced from the home and are staying with friends," he said.

KFD responded with three engine companies, a rescue truck, a ladder truck and a command vehicle, for a total of 18 personnel.

Lang said there were no injuries to firefighters or residents.

ORIGINAL: 6:19 p.m.

Kelowna firefighters have knocked down a house fire at the north end of Walrod Street, near the base of Knox Mountain.

Flames erupted after 5:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Walrod Street and were visible from the surrounding neighbourhood.

"Lots of flame, lots of smoke," said Corrie Lang, Kelowna Fire Platoon Captain, explaining that firefighters arrived to find the rear deck of the home fully ablaze.

"It did work its way into the house a bit," he added.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire and the cause is not known. There were no injuries.

Crews are now mopping up after the fire.