Kelowna News
Deck goes up in flames at Kelowna home
Deck fire burns bright
Photo: Kirk Penton
A house fire on Kelowna's Walrod Street on Friday night.
Kelowna firefighters have knocked down a house fire at the north end of Walrod Street, near the base of Knox Mountain.
Flames erupted after 5:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Walrod Street and were visible from the surrounding neighbourhood.
"Lots of flame, lots of smoke," said Corrie Lang, Kelowna Fire Platoon Captain, explaining that firefighters arrived to find the rear deck of the home fully ablaze.
"It did work its way into the house a bit," he added.
Nobody was home at the time of the fire and the cause is not known. There were no injuries.
Crews are now mopping up after the fire.
