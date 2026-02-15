Kelowna News

First of three online events designed to strengthen women in all businesses

Women will get TogetHER

Photo: Contributed Okanagan College and WeBC have joined forces to help women in business.

Two organizations that have always been there to support women in business are joining forces on a month-long project.

Okanagan College and WeBC are launching TogetHER, a leadership and growth initiative designed to bring self-identifying women business owners, leaders and entrepreneurs together to strengthen innovation and collaboration across the Okanagan.

“Okanagan College is committed to creating meaningful opportunities for women in every part of our economy, from skilled trades to innovation and enterprise,” Okanagan College trades and apprenticeship dean Caitlin Hartigan said in a press release. “TogetHER creates space for women-led businesses to connect, share expertise and build partnerships that can help support long-term success.”

TogetHER will host the first of three online innovation exchanges on Wednesday, Feb. 18. An industry leader and Okanagan College representative will lead the events, which are designed to bring female business leaders together to share experiences, explore solutions and build networks. The initiative will culminate with the two-day TogetHER Women’s Leadership Summit on March 5 and 6 at Okanagan College’s Vernon campus.

Female business owners, employers and community partners are invited to participate by enrolling in the innovation exchanges, attending the summit or engaging in mentorship activities. Visit okanagancollege.ca/together-innovation-exchange to learn more about TogetHER, which is supported by the Government of Canada’s Women Entrepreneurship Strategy.

“We know that access to strong networks, mentorship and practical support is critical for women entrepreneurs,” WeBC CEO Shauna Harper said. “Partnerships like TogetHER help create those connections at a regional level, supporting women-led businesses while strengthening local economies.”