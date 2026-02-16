Kelowna News

Two-bedroom rent falls below significant mark for first time since 2021

Rent hits five-year low

Photo: Contributed The asking price for two-bedroom rent is the lowest it's been since April 2021.

Last month’s average asking rent price for a two-bedroom home in Central Okanagan hit a near five-year low.

According to Castanet classifieds data, the average price for a two-bedroom rental in the Kelowna region in January was $1,983. The last time the figure was that low was in April 2021, when it was $1,930. April 2021 was also the last time two-bedroom rent was below the $2,000 mark.

The one-bedroom asking rental price dropped substantially in January to $1,543 from $1,708 in December. It is the lowest one-bedroom average asking price since November 2024.

The Central Okanagan rental vacancy rate, which includes the entire Peachland to Lake Country and all points in between, was 6.4% last year, surpassing 3.8% in 2024. That was the highest mark of any large metropolitan area in Canada.

Those statistics are starting to show in rental asking prices, which started soaring in 2021 and have only recently begun to decline. Both categories hit their highest marks in mid-2024, when the two-bedroom price was $2,469 and the one-bedroom mark was $1,795.

January’s data was taken from 54 one-bedroom ads and 67 two-bedroom listings.