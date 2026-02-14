Kelowna News

Accelerate Okanagan hosting workshop for those looking to elevate leadership skills

Train to be a better leader

Photo: Accelerate Okanagan The last Offsite event in October attracted a large crowd.

Calling all leaders.

Accelerate Okanagan will host its latest Offsite event at Summerhill Pyramid Winery later this month. Business leaders are invited to come for a full-day retreat designed to elevate their leadership skills.

The event will be held on Thursday, Feb. 26, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The day begins with a full breakfast and an opportunity for attendees to make new connections before the formal program gets underway. The opening keynote, Clarity in Chaos: How We Win in an Exponential World, will feature Rocky Ozaki, who challenges founders to see stress, speed, AI and constant distraction not as obstacles but as strategic advantages.

A founder panel discussion follows, with Tori Wesszer of Fraîche Living, Stephen MacDonald of Magic Potion Games and Lynda Brown-Ganzert of RxPx sharing insights on staying focused when everything feels possible.

After a brief brain break to recharge, Emily Phair will take the stage to discuss how high-performing teams are forged through shared challenge and mutual accountability. The morning will conclude with a fireside chat featuring Taylor Wylie, chief operating officer of Anodyne Electronic Manufacturing, before attendees gather for a networking lunch.

In the afternoon, Ozaki will return to lead an immersive workshop called From Overwhelm to Advantage: The Focus Framework. Participants will engage in guided reflection and peer exchange, learning how to reframe chaos as a competitive edge and design a personal founder focus framework they can implement immediately.

The day will conclude with networking over Summerhill wine and light bites.

More information about Offsite can be found on its website here, and registration forms are available here.