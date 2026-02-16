Kelowna News

Kelowna Women in Business will put females through their paces at UBCO

Biz bootcamp for women

Photo: Contributed The KWIB Business Bootcamp will bring together Kelowna businesswomen.

Kelowna Women in Business is gearing up for its third annual bootcamp.

The KWIB Business Bootcamp will be held Saturday, Feb. 21, on the UBCO campus in Kelowna from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be nine sessions for women throughout the day.

“This dynamic event is designed to educate, empower and inspire,” KWIB said in a press release. “It offers nine powerful sessions covering topics ranging from business and social media strategies to staying resilient through constant change. There will also be a full-house panel on AI—the hottest topic in town.”

The event will help women in business elevate their skills, expand their network and gain insights. The workshops will cover topics like finance, planning, network building and how to influence others.

More information about the KWIB Business Bootcamp can be found on its website here.