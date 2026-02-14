Kelowna News

Kelowna city councillor issues eviction notice after more than 30 visits from RCMP, bylaw

Renters agree to eviction

Rob Gibson

One of the renters of a Kelowna home, partially owned by a city councillor, that raided by tactical police on Thursday says he has agreed to move out.

Police descended on the home at 330 McCurdy Road on Thursday to execute a search warrant. The operation lasted several hours and ended with several people being taken into custody and later released.

Chad Milnthorp says he is the leaseholder, and he has lived at the Rutland home for the past nine months, along with at least three other people. The property is owned by Kelowna city councillor Mohini Singh.

"I know Mohini quite well. We talk on a regular basis. I get along very well with Mohini," said Milnthorp.

Singh says she has owned a quarter share of the property since 2021.

"I don't want to fight with anybody. I've already told them they have to leave," said Singh on Friday.

Neighbours say this particular home has seen plenty of police and bylaw attention over the past few years.

According to Milnthorp, the reasons for the numerous bylaw calls at the home are for loud music and ping pong.

"The noise complaints at first were about the music that we were playing, it wasn't overly loud, but I understand the bass travels. So we got control of that. I guess playing ping pong is pretty hectic. I don't get it."

Milnthorp estimates that between the RCMP and bylaw officers, they have been at the property more than 30 times in the past nine months alone. He says he feels unfairly targeted.

"This time they broke several windows and turned the inside of the home upside down."

The situation appears to have come to a head, and Milnthorp says he has agreed to move out.



"I'm asking for a quick eviction, and once that happens, then I can get a bailiff, if necessary. I've already talked to a lawyer as well. So I want the neighbourhood to rest assured that I'm moving as fast as I can. There's only so much I can do," Singh said.

"I've got letters from the bylaw. I've got some information from the RCMP. I've got three neighbours who've written, and I've got other letters from tradesmen who've said that the inside is so filthy that they won't go in and work," she added.

A for-sale sign is up at the property, but Singh says the market is not working in her favour at this time. She hopes to have the current tenants out before the end of the month, and then she plans to repair any damage and find a better renter.

"I'm scared to go in. But it'll be repaired, and I'll make sure whoever we rent it to, we rent it to people who will keep the peace and be good neighbours," Singh said.