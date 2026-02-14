Kelowna teen remembered as polite, active young man after fatal assault
Aunt remembers slain teen
Gordie Perreault is being remembered by his aunt Shanny Morris as a polite, active young man who loved hiking, fishing, and spending time with friends.
Perreault, 18, was killed in a fatal assault on Saturday, Jan. 24, in Kelowna.
RCMP say they were called at 8:20 p.m. to reports of “an assault between two groups” near Springfield and Benvoulin roads. Officers found the teen with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to hospital by paramedics but later died.
“I just want Gordie to be remembered as the young man who didn't like bullies. He was always polite, as I raised him to be. This is a huge shock for everyone around who knew Gordie,” Morris said.
Morris raised Perreault since he was two years old after taking him in from the system, giving him a childhood full of outdoor activities.
Police said the investigation remains on going, but did confirm the incident appears to have been targeted.
Morris said she received the devastating news in person after officers told her it was urgent they meet.
“It was a huge, huge shock for me,” she said.
She added that she has been given little information about what led to Perreault's death.
According to Morris, he attended Mount Boucherie Secondary School prior to his death.
''He needed a few more credits to get his diploma...he received the credits with encouragement from his teachers at the school. I thank them all for their support, kindness and encouragement for helping Gordie successfully achieve his grade 12 diploma."
Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.
More Kelowna News
- No return to site of killingsTumbler Ridge - 3:16 pm
- Senators support trade pact Canada/U.S. - 3:13 pm
- Marching to support protestsToronto - 3:12 pm
- Teachers protected studentsTumbler Ridge - 3:07 pm
- Aunt remembers slain teenKelowna - 3:04 pm
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$250,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Wanda Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library