Dealer who accidentally dropped drugs in Kelowna hotel will avoid jail

Photo: Google Maps Knight was found in possession of drugs Feb. 9, 2021, when he was staying at the Accent Inn in Kelowna.

A mid-level drug trafficker whose misplaced hotel key led the cops to a significant amount of methamphetamine was sentenced to 21 months, though none of it will be behind bars.

Clayton Gregory Knight, 32, will serve 12 months of house arrest and a nine-month conditional sentence order with a strict curfew for possession for the purpose of trafficking.

According to a written decision by BC Supreme Court Justice Sandra Sukstorf, Knight’s offence dates back to Feb. 9, 2021, when police seized a total of 817.44 grams of methamphetamine a Kelowna motel and in a vehicle Knight was travelling in.

That night, Mr. Knight was a guest at the Accent Inn in Kelowna when he forgot his room key. He went to the front desk of the hotel, and a replacement key was issued.

“Later that morning, a housekeeper discovered a bag containing suspected drugs outside the hotel lobby,” Sukstorf said.

“The assistant manager reviewed surveillance footage showing an individual exiting an SUV and dropping a bag from a backpack. The assistant manager identified the individual as Mr. Knight because he was the only person to arrive at the hotel at that early hour and had checked in at the front desk, allowing staff to connect him to the registration information for Room 317. The assistant manager contacted the police and provided the bag, the surveillance footage, and the registration information for Room 317.”

Police went to the hotel at around 9:01 a.m. and found 14.65 grams of methamphetamine in a bag recovered from the lobby. An officer then watched Knight leave his room area with a backpack and later stopped the BMW he was riding in at about 9:40 a.m.

Knight was arrested around 10 a.m., and police found more than $2,000 in cash, two used fentanyl pipes, and a cellphone. A search of the vehicle uncovered a backpack containing 21 individually packaged bags of methamphetamine totalling about 803 grams, along with more cash, empty baggies, measuring cups, a frying pan with residue, and 74 grams of caffeine used as a cutting agent.

While crown counsel looked for real time in prison, the defence sought the conditional sentence, citing Knight’s addiction, chronic pain, and progress in treatment.

Sukstorf found the offence was objectively serious.

“Methamphetamine is among the most dangerous illicit drugs circulating in Canadian communities and trafficking at a quantity approaching one kilogram carries a substantial risk of harm,” she said. However, Knight’s guilty plea, addiction and medical history, stable relationship, and progress in treatment over the five years since the offence were mitigating factors.

Sukstorf said a custodial sentence of about 21 months was appropriate, but found it could be served in the community without endangering public safety.

“A CSO is not an act of leniency; it is a sentence of imprisonment that meaningfully denounces the offence, deters others, and acknowledges that lasting public safety is best served when rehabilitation is given a real chance to succeed,” she said.

Knight, she said, has lived in the community for four years without any convictions. His risk is low to moderate and is driven primarily by addiction, which is now being addressed through opioid agonist treatment and counselling. This, she said, is evidence of genuine lifestyle change.

"Punitive conditions within a conditional sentence order, such as extended house arrest, can achieve denunciation and deterrence while also supporting continued rehabilitation," she said.

"In this case, rehabilitation is closely tied to community support, medical treatment, and stability. Incarceration risks destabilizing those gains and may ultimately undermine community safety, particularly in the long term," Sukstorf added.