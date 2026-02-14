Kelowna News

“More than just a gift”: Accent Chocolate prepares for busy valentine’s day rush in Kelowna

Valentine’s chocolate rush

Madison Reeve

With Valentine’s Day officially underway, shoppers are flocking to local stores in search of the perfect sweet treat. At Accent Chocolate, staff members say they are preparing for one of their busiest days of the year.

“Valentine's Day is a really very special time for us,” said Dolli Manweiler, store manager at Accent Chocolate.

“The chocolate is a symbol of love, care and appreciation. We feel the love in the air and this really beautiful atmosphere here, when the people come into our store, they are not buying only chocolate, they are buying a small moment of happiness for someone they love.”

The downtown Kelowna shop offers a variety of treats for customers looking to mark the occasion, from traditional favourites to more playful creations.

“Some of the customers choose something classic. Another, choose something unique and fun,” Manweiler said.

Among the most popular items are the shop’s signature heart-shaped boxes. “We have heart-shaped boxes… They are always so popular. The people like classic flavour, like hazelnuts and caramel,” she said.

While the holiday brings an influx of customers, Manweiler says it’s also one of the most rewarding times to be behind the counter.

“I love seeing the excitement in our customers' faces when they choose something special,” she said. “And it's really nice when they share the story about the relationship, about their partner. I truly appreciate their honesty, and this connection is just wonderful.”

This marks the shop’s second Valentine’s Day at its current location.

For Manweiler, chocolate’s role in the holiday goes far beyond a simple gift.

“The chocolate is not just a chocolate, not just a gift, it's more than just a gift. It's a piece of happiness.”

Accent Chocolate is located at 1603 Pandosy St. in downtown Kelowna.

Just down the block, Karat Chocolate is also expected to be bustling. The shop typically sees a lineup out the door on the love day.