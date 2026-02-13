Kelowna News

WestJet cuts flight linking Kelowna and Toronto

Photo: Contributed WestJet.

Airport officials confirmed this week that WestJet has cut one of its domestic routes in and out of Kelowna.

"WestJet has suspended their daily service to Toronto, effective the middle of April, and we do expect that service could recommence in October as part of the their winter schedule (in) 2027," Phillip Elchitz, director of operations and innovation at Kelowna International Airport. “

For the most part, they have had direct flights year round, Elchitz said, which is why the suspension of the service was unexpected.

"We understand that WestJet , is going to make their decisions based on a number of items, including the best place to put (their) assets."

The airport will, however, continue to have three flights a day to Toronto, including two from Air Canada and a daily flight from Porter Airlines.

Elchitz said those flights had strong appeal and that there is still significant connectivity to Toronto on WestJet through Calgary.

"We've got close to 10 flights a day to Calgary, and all kinds of connecting options to Toronto," he said.

Last summer, the airline released its winter schedule announcing that Kelowna International Airport would see an increase in domestic frequency.

“WestJet’s 2025/2026 B.C. winter schedule reflects our commitment to making air travel more accessible and affordable for Western Canadians,” John Weatherill, WestJet executive vice-president and chief commercial officer said in a media release.