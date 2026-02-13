Kelowna News

Kelowna International Airport ‘staffed up’ for busy Family Day long weekend

Airport fully staffed up

Photo: Cindy White Passengers go through pre-board screening at Kelowna International Airport's new departures lounge on Jan. 28, 2026.

Kelowna International Airport says it is ready for an influx of air travellers this weekend.

Close to 8,000 travellers a day could be passing through the gates at YLW over the Family Day long weekend.

“We’re staffed up,” said Phillip Elchitz, director of operations and innovation at Kelowna International Airport. “We’re staffed up at the preboard screening point. We’re staffed up at the curb, the customer service agents, and security. We really expect to be able to facilitate the traffic volumes that will be coming through here.”

Over the last two Sundays, Castanet has heard from passengers who had very long waits to get through security at the airport. One woman missed her flight after being stuck in the line for more than 50 minutes.

YLW officially opened its new 5,590 square metre departures lounge to the public on Jan. 28 to much fanfare. The new security screening area features four high tech CT X-rays, which are intended to make for a smoother travelling experience.

Air passengers no longer have to take liquids or large electronics out of their bags before they go through the machines, but people have reported being selected for additional screening more often than in the past. They also said that only one or two of the lanes were open over the last two Sundays.

Despite the recent issues, Elchitz said YLW is ready for the increased traffic.

“There are a number of reasons why there can be lines at the screening checkpoint, including delayed flights when passengers arrive, and a number of other items. We have full confidence that we’ll be able to handle the loads this weekend, no problem at all,” he said.

However, travellers are reminded they still need to arrive at least two hours before their flight departure time.

“It could take time to check in. It could take time to drop off your bags, particularly if you have oversized bags like skis and golf clubs. And then you have to give time to get through preboard screening,” said Elchitz.

“It’s important to remember that airlines start to load their flights 30 minutes prior to departure time. So you really have to give yourself enough time.”