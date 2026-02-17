Kelowna News

Early start to spring burning in the Central Okanagan

Cindy White

You have probably noticed plumes of smoking rising from hillsides across the Central Okanagan in the past week or two.

Open burning has ramped up due to clearer skies and dry conditions this winter.

“As in every year, in the spring is normally when most of the burning gets done, both for wildfire mitigation that’s being done and on agricultural properties,” said Mike Walroth, director of protective services and regional fire chief for the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

“Right now, the conditions are good for venting throughout the valley. That’s why you see smoke popping up all over the region.”

Typically, the outdoor burning season in the RDCO runs from October 1 to April 30. Properties applying for a permit should be at least one-hectare or larger.

“Residents do have to have a permit to burn in every municipality, and it is with your local municipality that you get the permit,” Walroth said, pointing out that each community has slightly different requirements.

Residents can check the RDCO website to find out more about outdoor burning and the venting index.

“If they’re at all concerned, they can call the non-emergency number (250-469-8801). Talk to Kelowna fire dispatch, and they’ll be able to tell if there is a permit for that property or not, and or send out crews if there’s not,” said Walroth.

If it looks like the fire is out of control, call 911.

Walroth and other fire chiefs in the Kelowna area are keeping a close eye on conditions, especially in light of the recent update showing snowpack in the Okanagan is now at only 67 per cent of normal.

“The regional fire chiefs will all talk and determine if it’s still safe to burn, and currently, it is still safe to burn. But we are assessing those conditions on a weekly, if not daily basis,” said Walroth.

Should the weather continue unseasonably dry and warm, chances are the open burning season will end earlier than April 30. Last fall, it started late because of warm weather that lingered well into October.