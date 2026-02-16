Kelowna News

Kelowna residents prepare to celebrate Family Day with outdoor fun and quality time

Gearing up for family fun

Madison Reeve

It is Family Day across much of Canada and many Kelowna residents are getting ready to spend the day with family and take part in local activities.

Castanet hit the streets to find out what people have planned for the holiday, and for many, the day will be spent enjoying time with family members, and pets while taking advantage of the mild February weather.

For Family Day 2026 in Kelowna, several free, family-friendly activities are being offered throughout the city.

MNP Place will host an afternoon of fun from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., featuring a bouncy castle, skating and games. Other popular options include visiting the Okanagan Heritage Museum, skating at Stuart Park, or heading indoors to the Energyplex or H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre.

Some residents are also planning to hit the slopes.

“We are going to go skiing at Big White,” one resident said.

As of 2019, British Columbia moved its Family Day to the third Monday in February, aligning the holiday with Alberta, Ontario, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick. While Family Day is not a federal holiday, observing it on the same day allows families in different provinces to celebrate together.

