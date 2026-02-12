Kelowna News

Heightened police presence at Kelowna area schools to allay concerns

Police presence at schools

Photo: Contributed Stock image of police lights.

As students and teachers across the province grapple with the deadly mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., school, police say they’ve been offering support in their communities and in some areas that’s meant a more noticeable presence around schools.

In Kelowna, RCMP said they reached out to the school district immediately after learning of the tragedy and worked to have a physical presence around schools “to allay concerns and show support.”

“Our officers work very closely with their assigned schools and have built relationships with the faculty and students,” Cpl. Steven Lang said in an emailed statement.

“During times such as this, those relationships allow us to support our community by being present and available to talk, to listen and to answer questions.”

Kelowna officers have also been maintaining a visible presence around local schools as part of that effort.

In West Kelowna, the detachment has similarly been keeping in regular contact with school officials and “adjusting patrols as needed to support community confidence.”

“While we do not discuss specific deployment numbers for safety reasons, there is currently no known risk to any schools in the Central Okanagan, and any enhanced presence is simply part of our ongoing commitment to public safety and community support,” Const. Ash Puri said in an emailed statement.

“The RCMP continues to assist the Tumbler Ridge RCMP detachment as they lead the investigation, and our thoughts remain with the victims, their families, and the entire community affected by this tragedy.”

Police said 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar shot her mother and 11-year-old stepbrother at their home in Tumbler Ridge on Tuesday before going to a school where she shot five students, all 12 or 13 years old, and a teacher.

B.C. Premier David Eby and federal Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree are currently in the small northern B.C. town of about 2,700 people.

Party leaders pushed politics aside on Wednesday and unanimously agreed to suspend normal House of Commons procedures for the day. MPs instead gathered briefly for a moment of silence and leaders delivered emotional statements calling for kindness and unity in honour of the victims.

Flags on federal and provincial buildings, as well as schools, are being flown at half-mast.