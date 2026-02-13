Kelowna News

Heritage society shares concerns over 'threatening' behaviour

Threats not condoned

Photo: Tourism Kelowna Cadder House

The Central Okanagan Heritage Society is calling out those who have berated city staff over decisions concerning Kelowna’s Heritage Conservation areas.

In an email to Castanet News, the society says while it shares concerns by heritage advocates regarding the erosion of the city’s two Heritage Conservation areas, it does not condone disrespectful or “threatening” behaviour directed at city planning staff.

At a recent city council meeting, staff asked to be relieved of certain decision making duties as a result of “berating and threatening” emails concerning heritage decisions and policy.

“For more than 44 years, COHS has maintained a strong working relationship with the City of Kelowna. This is a collaborative relationship built on a shared commitment to conserving and protecting our built heritage,” the email stated.

The society owns and operates several heritage properties including the Benvoulin Church, McIvor House, Bennett House and McDougall House and also administers the city’s heritage grants program.

“Conserving the Central Okanagan’s historic buildings is a core function of our organization.

“Despite ongoing efforts, the region has experienced a substantial loss of built heritage.

The Abbott Street and Marshall Street Heritage Conservation areas are undergoing dramatic changes that will permanently affect their character.”

Once lost, the society says, these touchstones to our past cannot be replaced.

While recognizing the need for growth and development, the society says built heritage is under “intense development pressure” and vulnerable to demolition or “inappropriate” alterations.

The society says it supports reinstating the heritage advisory committee, referring all heritage-related matters to the committee for review and hiring a dedicated heritage planner within the city’s planning department.

“COHS continues to be committed to working collaboratively and respectfully with all community groups and levels of government to ensure the conservation of the Central Okanagan’s built heritage to generations to come.”