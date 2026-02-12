RCMP execute search warrant on Gagnon Place Wednesday
Search warrant executed
Kelowna RCMP appear to be regularly deploying the Emergency Response Team in Kelowna and West Kelowna over the past several weeks.
Castanet reader, Jaims Cox, spotted the ERT unit and multiple black RCMP SUVs operating at a property on Gagnon Place on Wednesday, Feb. 11.
“One approached the rear, and the other rammed through the privacy fence at the front side. (There was a) sniper on the roof of a trailer across the street from the front door of the house,” Cox says.
RCMP spokesperson, Cpl. Steven Lang tells Castanet , “Kelowna RCMP Crime Reduction Unit, along with the Southeast District Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant yesterday on Gagnon Place.”
Cpl. Lang says the search was part of a broader, ongoing investigation.
Cox says he spotted officers with weapons drawn, heard two loud bangs and officers issuing commands over the loudspeaker.
There were K-9 units and SWAT everywhere, says Cox.
RCMP there is no danger to public safety.
“We don’t have any further information to share at this time,” says Cpl. Lang.
More Kelowna News
- No evidence of 'epidemic'Canada - 12:55 pm
- Stink in the rink may be youOshawa - 12:18 pm
- Air Transat cuts U.S. flightsMontreal - 12:06 pm
- Risk-free real estateSponsored content - 12:01 pm
- Sharp and hilarious comedySalmon Arm - 12:00 pm
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$914,900
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Nicholas Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library