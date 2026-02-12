Kelowna News

RCMP execute search warrant on Gagnon Place Wednesday

Photo: Rob Gibson Kelowna RCMP Crime Reduction Unit along with the Southeast District Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant Wednesday on Gagnon Place.

Kelowna RCMP appear to be regularly deploying the Emergency Response Team in Kelowna and West Kelowna over the past several weeks.

Castanet reader, Jaims Cox, spotted the ERT unit and multiple black RCMP SUVs operating at a property on Gagnon Place on Wednesday, Feb. 11.

“One approached the rear, and the other rammed through the privacy fence at the front side. (There was a) sniper on the roof of a trailer across the street from the front door of the house,” Cox says.

RCMP spokesperson, Cpl. Steven Lang tells Castanet , “Kelowna RCMP Crime Reduction Unit, along with the Southeast District Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant yesterday on Gagnon Place.”

Cpl. Lang says the search was part of a broader, ongoing investigation.

Cox says he spotted officers with weapons drawn, heard two loud bangs and officers issuing commands over the loudspeaker.

There were K-9 units and SWAT everywhere, says Cox.

RCMP there is no danger to public safety.

“We don’t have any further information to share at this time,” says Cpl. Lang.