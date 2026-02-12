Kelowna News

RCMP surround home in Kelowna neighbourhood as part of ongoing investigation

Police incident on McCurdy

UPDATE 10:47 a.m.

The RCMP investigation at a home on McCurdy Road appears to be wrapping up.

A witness said the barricades were coming down after police, including the Southeast District Emergency Response Team and the Kelowna RCMP Crime Reduction Unit, surrounded a home near the corner of McCurdy Road and Euclid Road this morning.

RCMP were executing a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation.

UPDATE 10:23 a.m.

Police surrounded a home on McCurdy Road this morning as part of an ongoing investigation.

The Kelowna RCMP Crime Reduction Unit, along with the Southeast District Emergency Response Team, is in the process of executing a search warrant in the 300 block of McCurdy Road.

Mounties said there is no danger to public safety.

ORIGINAL 9:44 a.m.

Dozens of Kelowna RCMP officers have descended on a home in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood.

People in the area report seeing members of the Emergency Response Team and a police dog in the area. One woman said she heard police over a loudspeaker telling people inside the home in the 300 block of McCurdy Road to exit the building.

A section of McCurdy Road is cordoned off between Aldon Road and Euclid Road.

A witness said he saw four people being taken into custody by the RCMP.