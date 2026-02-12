Kelowna News

Volunteer recruitment begins for BC Summer Games in Kelowna with fun Family Day event

BC Games needs volunteers

Photo: BC Summer Games Society The push for volunteers for the 2026 BC Summer Games is on

The BC Summer Games, set for Kelowna July 22 to 26, is searching for volunteers.

The push for the more than 2,000 volunteers needed to put on the games officially kicks off this coming Monday as part of the City of Kelowna’s annual Family Day Fun event at MNP Place.

Games officials will be on hand to show people how they can become involved in one of the largest multi-sport events ever to take place in the city.

Thousands of athletes, coaches and officials from all corners of the province are scheduled to take part in 19 sports over four days of competition.

Volunteers will fill key supporting roles across sports operations, logistics, guest services, transportation and event experience.

“Volunteers are the heart of the BC Summer Games,” said Christine Skinner, communications chair for the games.

“Family Day is a perfect opportunity to connect with people who want to give back, be part of something meaningful and help showcase Kelowna on a provincial stage.”

The BC Summer Games team will host an interactive activity station at the Family Day event featuring hands-on lacrosse activity, one of the 19 sports included in the games, along with information on volunteer roles and registration.

Attendees who sign up to volunteer will be entered into a prize draw.

The Family Day Fun event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Last year, more than 1,600 people attended the afternoon event.

If you can’t make it, you can register online to become a BC Summer Games volunteer.