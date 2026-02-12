Kelowna News

B.C.’s first cancer physiatrist is from Kelowna

Cindy White

B.C.’s first cancer physiatrist has come home.

Dr. Lauren Capozzi, originally from Kelowna, has returned to the Central Okanagan city to pioneer a groundbreaking program for BC Cancer. She is one of nine fellowship-trained cancer physiatrists in Canada.

“A cancer physiatrist is a physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist who focuses on the care of people after a cancer diagnosis, to help them with their function and rehabilitation,” explained Dr. Capozzi.

Part of the program includes prehabilitation — getting people into shape and managing their pain prior to and during treatment. Vernon resident Greg Waring hopes to work with Dr. Capozzi’s team as he continues his recovery.

“I’m a very active person. I actually discovered my diagnosis because I had pain while running, training for a half-marathon,” said Waring. “That’s my long-term goal. I’m currently working with a physiotherapist to get back into running.”

Dr. Capozzi said rehabilitation is an essential component of cancer care. Part of the program at BC Cancer-Kelowna will include a research project utilizing artificial intelligence.

“One of the studies that was published last year, called the Challenge Trial, showed that an exercise intervention for people living with colon cancer significantly improved survival. It was one of the first studies, it was the first study to be done in this area and it’s very exciting,” she said.

“What’s incredible is that UBC and the BC Cancer Foundation provided some fellowship funding. So, I actually have a fellow starting in March, who will be looking at how we integrate this Challenge Trial program and use AI to help with the behaviour change component. So, looking at how we use technology to help people stay active after a cancer diagnosis.”

Not only is Dr. Capozzi a pioneer in cancer physiatry in B.C., but she is also following in the footsteps of her mother. Dr. Gail Plecash was one of the first female physicians with a full-time practice in Kelowna.