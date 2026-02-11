Kelowna News

Flags flown at half mast, resources made available to support kids

Helping kids after shootings

Photo: The Canadian Press This grab from video shows students exiting the Tumbler Ridge school after deadly shootings, in British Columbia, Canada, Tuesday Feb. 10, 2026. (Jordon Kosik via AP)

Students across the greater Kelowna area arrived to schools with flags flown at half mast Wednesday, and questions and concerns about a mass shooting deemed one of the worst in this country's history, playing out in a B.C. community not unlike their own.

Questions that school officials are anticipating.

"Currently, we are focused on supporting Central Okanagan school communities as they navigate the

varied impacts of such devastating news," a statement from Central Okanagan public schools said.

"(Wednesday) morning, staff received instruction and resources that align with the provincial response to support school communities at all levels. We also shared provincial resources directly with families to support conversations at home and raise awareness of mental health resources."

In that letter to parents, the district acknowledged it's often hard to know how to reassure children when adult caregivers are also striving to process and make sense of what occurred.

"Children may experience a wide range of emotions in response to what they hear or see, and they will look to the adults in their lives to help them feel safe and understand the world around them," the district said in the email.

"Over the coming days or weeks, we encourage families to remain attentive to any changes in their child’s behaviours that may indicate a need for additional support.

Among other things, the school is recommending parents and caregivers limit exposure to news stories on traditional and social media channels, noting that young children may not know how to make sense of the news they are seeing and can quickly become overwhelmed. They recommend older children are turned toward reputable news sources, and their consumption and exposure to upsetting coverage is limited.

"Our children and youth will look to us for cues on how to process this upsetting information," the district said in its letter.

"Acknowledging our own feelings gives children a model for how to express and process their strong emotions. It is normal to experience a range of emotions in response to such unsettling news."

It's also recommended that adults listen more than they speak, giving children a chance to voice their fears and ask age appropriate open ended questions.

The Canadian Mental Health Association has also offered insight into how best to support people who may be struggling with the fallout.

"Here in the Interior of BC, our connections run deeper than distance, and when one community is grieving, we all feel the weight," CMHA said in a media release.

"It is understandable if this news has stirred feelings of grief, fear, anger, confusion, or uncertainty, this is true for adults, youth, and families alike. However, you or your loved ones are feeling right now is valid."



Rob Benn-Frenette, executive director and co-founder of BullyingCanada, also issued a statement warning that the effects from this event may linger for years to come.

"Youth who experience a lockdown, witness violence, or receive distressing information in real time may suffer long-lasting emotional effects, including anxiety, panic, and post-traumatic stress. Even youth watching from afar can be impacted through social media and graphic online content," the organization said in a statement.



"When youth feel unsafe at school, it affects every part of their lives — their mental health, their learning, and their ability to feel secure in the world around them. Canada must ensure trauma-informed supports are available immediately and remain available long after the headlines fade.”



While some are offering tools, everyone from the King of England to the Prime Minister have offered condolences.

School board, health officials, MLAs and MPs in the Central Okanagan have al flags at Kelowna City Hall will be lowered to half-mast in recognition of the tragedy and that a community space for reflection and remembrance will be available at Stuart Park for those who wish to gather and leave flowers.

RCMP confirmed Wednesday that the suspected Tumbler Ridge school shooter was an area teen, who police were familiar with.

Jesse Van Rootselaar, 18, is accused of fatally shooting two family members — mother and step brother— in their shared home Tuesday afternoon, before shooting six more people in the area high school. Van Rootselaar then died by suicide.

RCMP Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald said that police had been called to the home of Van Rootselaar multiple times with mental health and firearms concerns being raised. Last spring was the last time police were called to the home. Van Rootselaar had dropped out of school about four years ago.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out:

• Interior Crisis Line Network: 1-888-353-2273

• BC Mental Health Support Line: 310-6789 (no area code required)

• 9-8-8 Suicide Crisis Line — call or text anytime

• Kids Help Phone – SMS/Text or Call – 686868

• Foundry BC App – Access Virtual Services across BC

• KUU-US (Indigenous) Crisis Line: 1-800-588-8717

• Métis Crisis Line: 1-833-638-4722



People can also call 310-MHSU (6478) to reach a local Mental Health and Substance Use Centre for

support in your community during business hours.