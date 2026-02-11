Kelowna chosen to host the 2027 Canadian Stick Curling Championships
Stick curlers to converge
Kelowna has been chosen to host another national curling championship.
The 2027 Canadian Stick Curling Championships will be held at the Kelowna Curling Club from March 30 to April 3, 2027.
The club will be gearing up to host 72 teams from every province and territory. There will be three divisions: Women’s, Men’s and Mixed.
“Lyle (Sajna) and I are excited to co-chair the 2027 Canadian Two-Person Stick Curling Championships,” said Kerrylyn Richard. “ We look forward to showcasing the Kelowna Curling Club and welcoming stick curlers from across the country."
“We encourage everyone who is curious to come check out this exciting event.”
Stick curling features two-person teams using sticks to deliver stones. It is popular with seniors and those with mobility limitations.
“The two-person format has brought many curlers back to the game, and the CSCA captures this perfectly with its slogan 'Love the game again…six rocks, six ends and making friends,” added Richard.
Kelowna has attracted multiple major curling events in recent years, including the 2025 Montana’s Brier and an Olympic qualifying event last December.
More Kelowna News
- Almost slid off a cliffNorth Vancouver - 2:06 pm
- Shooting victims identifiedTumbler Ridge - 2:03 pm
- BC throne speech cancelled BC - 1:27 pm
- Canadians leave Cuba Canada - 1:24 pm
- SD8 offers counselling helpSD8 - 1:09 pm
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$648,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Eve *adoption Pending* Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library