Kelowna chosen to host the 2027 Canadian Stick Curling Championships

Photo: Castanet Kelowna Curling Club.

Kelowna has been chosen to host another national curling championship.

The 2027 Canadian Stick Curling Championships will be held at the Kelowna Curling Club from March 30 to April 3, 2027.

The club will be gearing up to host 72 teams from every province and territory. There will be three divisions: Women’s, Men’s and Mixed.

“Lyle (Sajna) and I are excited to co-chair the 2027 Canadian Two-Person Stick Curling Championships,” said Kerrylyn Richard. “ We look forward to showcasing the Kelowna Curling Club and welcoming stick curlers from across the country."

“We encourage everyone who is curious to come check out this exciting event.”

Stick curling features two-person teams using sticks to deliver stones. It is popular with seniors and those with mobility limitations.

“The two-person format has brought many curlers back to the game, and the CSCA captures this perfectly with its slogan 'Love the game again…six rocks, six ends and making friends,” added Richard.

Kelowna has attracted multiple major curling events in recent years, including the 2025 Montana’s Brier and an Olympic qualifying event last December.