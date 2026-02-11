Kelowna News

Archeological work completed at Kelowna beach before removal of drain pipe

Archeologists search beach

Photo: Wheree.com Bluebird Beach in Kelowna.

Archeologists have wrapped up work at Kelowna’s Bluebird Beach after an assessment of the area.

The City of Kelowna says field archeological work started last week and wrapped up Monday at the beach off Lakeshore Road.

The work is required in advance of an upcoming project to remove a large corrugated metal pipe that discharges stormwater into the lake at the beach.

The municipality says the archeological work saw a team expose a “small sample of the project area to look for evidence of early habitation.”

“If evidence or potential for evidence exists, then during active construction WFN monitors will observe excavation,” the city said in a statement.

The work sparked curiosity from Castanet readers who live in the area.

The city did not disclose if any evidence of early habitation was found.