Kelowna News

Section of Mission Creek Greenway closed this week for KLO bridge work

Greenway trail closure

Photo: Cindy White A section of the Mission Creek Greenway near K.L.O. Road will be closed from February 11 to February 13, 2026.

Walkers and cyclists will have to change their route this week if they typically travel on a section of the Mission Creek Greenway near K.L.O. Road.

The bypass trail at K.L.O. Road will be closed from Wednesday, Feb 11, through Friday, Feb. 13, so crews can complete slope work as part of the City of Kelowna’s K.L.O. Road Bridge Replacement Project. The trail is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, Feb. 14.

During the closure, there will be no public access through the area. The public is asked to use caution and follow all posted signage.

The City of Kelowna began work on the K.L.O. bridge replacement in the spring of 2025. Along with a new span, a roundabout has been installed on the east side of the bridge, at Spiers Road, to improve traffic flow and increase intersection safety.

Work on the $23 million project is slated to wrap up later this year.