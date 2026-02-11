Kelowna News

Kelowna program targeting prolific offenders working, but more spaces needed, says top cop

Targeting prolific offenders

Photo: RCMP Surveillance photo of break-in at Kelowna store in July 2025

A new program instituted in Kelowna three months ago is having an impact on property crime in Kelowna.

So much so, Kelowna’s top cop wants more spaces to target more repeat offenders in the city.

Speaking to city council Monday, Supt. Chris Goebel pointed to a pilot project launched in the city back in November, targeting five prolific offenders.

Kelowna is one of three cities in the province running the Chronic Property Crime Intervention Initiative.

“Since the program began…most of the targeted individuals have already been held in custody which has helped stabilize some of the property crime patterns we were seeing earlier,” said Goebel.

“One individual was responsible for a significant number of break-and-enters over the summer and prior to the initiative he was constantly released on conditions.

“With the pilot project, he has been held in custody which has directly resulted in a noticeable decrease in break and enters for a period of time.

“We have five designated spots and all five are in custody.”

Goebel said this program, and the Repeat Violent Offending Intervention Initiative (REVOII) is working, allowing police to focus on the small number of people causing the greatest harm in the community.

“The results we are seeing are reflected particularly with custody rates and reduced re-offending during surveillance and enforcement periods.

“These measured approaches are making a measurable difference in public safety and, if I can say one thing, it’s working.

“We need more spots in these programs for the amount of repeat offenders in this community.”

According to Goebel, RCMP would have submitted 646 individuals for the property crime program in 2025, individuals responsible for 2,536 property crime events.

And, there would have been 398 individuals submitted for consideration through REVOII. Those individuals were responsible for 1,058 violent offences in 2025 alone.

Overall, Goebel said crime trended in the right direction in 2025 in several key areas such as auto theft, break and enters in all categories, assault with a weapon and fraud.

But, he also acknowledged community perception and daily experiences matter just as much as data.

Speaking to the day-to-day frustrations of repeat property crime and visible disorder, Goebel said, “I hear you!”

“It’s important to acknowledge and respect what people are experiencing on the ground, especially in the downtown and other high-frequency areas.

“They are the ones experiencing people in doorways, the open drug use and warming fires and damage to their properties.”

Goebel said police are stepping up foot patrols in partnership with bylaws, not only in the business community, but other areas of the city, to provide enhanced visibility, early intervention and stronger community presence.