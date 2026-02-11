Kelowna News

Azhadi Vineyards officially opens in Kelowna’s McKinley Area

New winery now open

Madison Reeve

Azhadi Vineyards has officially opened to the public, welcoming visitors to a new winery, restaurant and cultural destination in Kelowna’s McKinley area.

Located at 3778 Hilltown Drive, the vineyard is owned and developed by Mike and Janet Azhadi and sits on a sloped property overlooking Okanagan Lake, offering panoramic views and cooling lake breezes.

Senior winemaker Jim Faulkner says the project has been years in the making.

“Mike and Janet Azhadi, bought [it] in 2018. We did our first plantings in 2019. We have 42 acres of land here. When we're finished doing all our planting, we'll have around 25 acres planted on site.”

The vineyard currently grows Pinot Noir, Riesling and Viognier, with Chardonnay planned for future planting.

Faulkner says Azhadi Vineyards is unique, particularly for its Viognier.

“I don't know anybody other than us growing Viognier in this area, the McKinley Beach area and to my surprise and pleasure, it grows very well out here.”

The winery’s first estate-grown grapes were harvested in 2025, producing wines that Faulkner says exceeded expectations.

"They did extremely well, and the wines taste great. Surprisingly, we have a small pocket of Merlot that actually did extremely well out here too. I was surprised by that, but it's very healthy and beautiful wines.”

Beyond wine, the winery’s design reflects the Persian heritage of owner Mike Azhadi, with curated artwork and architectural details throughout the building.

“Some of them date up to 100 years old,” Faulkner said of the rugs and artwork.

“It's just Mike's heritage and his pride in what he grew up with… the shapes and the arches and everything is just indicative of his heritage.”

Early response from visitors has been positive.

“Everybody's really excited to have a walkable place in the McKinley area,” Faulkner said.

“The feedback has been extremely positive… You cannot look out here and have a bad day.”

Azhadi Vineyards also includes an on-site restaurant, Journey, which is now open alongside the winery.

“We want to welcome everybody that wants to come, whether they're just coming to try the wines, to have a meal, or even just to see something new in the Okanagan that is unlike anything else,” Faulkner said. “It's absolutely beautiful out here.”