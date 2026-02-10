Kelowna News

At least 12 Kelowna condo buildings interested in hosting short-term rentals

Waiting for return of Airbnbs

Photo: Mission Group The Aqua development is one of 12 to show interest in new short-term rental subzone

A dozen strata buildings in Kelowna have indicated they will apply for a proposed new short-term rental subzone crafted by planning staff.

Development planning manager Nola Kilmartin says those buildings were previously approved for short-term rentals before provincial legislation banned them everywhere besides the principal residences of property owners.

Kilmartin told council Monday 18 strata buildings were on the list of those previously approved, however six have indicated they are not prepared to move ahead at this time or need to have further discussions.

The new subzone has been created as the city prepares to apply to opt out of provincial restrictions limiting short-term rentals to owner-occupied residences after achieving a rental vacancy rate above of three per cent for two consecutive years.

Kilmartin said the process would see eligible properties gain strata consent before submitting an application to join the subzone. Those applications would then go to city council for consideration.

Kilmartin said she expects to bring forward the first batch of properties on Feb. 23 with some additional properties possible March 2.

“After the short-term rental subzone applications receive initial consideration, individual hosts can then apply for a business licence through our licensing department.”

However, applications and licences will not be adopted or issued until the city receives a formal exemption from the province on the short-term rental restrictions. That exemption is set to go into place on Nov. 1, but the city is asking the province to lift their restrictions early to accommodate the summer tourist season.

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas will be in Victoria next week to meet with Housing Minister Christine Boyle to discuss obtaining that early exemption.