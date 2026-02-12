Ballet Kelowna is preparing to present Restless Balance, a mixed program
Ballet brings the romance
Ballet Kelowna is preparing to present Restless Balance, a mixed program featuring a world premiere and two returning works, on Feb. 13 and 14 at the Kelowna Community Theatre.
The program includes Threefold Beat, a new collaborative work created by rehearsal director Joanna Lige alongside company dancers Kurt Werner and Donaldo Nava. Lige describes the piece as “a bit of a love letter to the heart and the circulatory system.”
“So it's using this theme of like the pulse, the drive, the pumping, the flow of the heart, as a catalyst to create a beautiful piece of movement and ballet,” Lige said. “So we're really excited to share.”
Alongside the premiere, the triple bill features Schubert by John Alleyne and taqəš by Cameron sinkʷə Fraser-Monroe, a work Ballet Kelowna has toured extensively across Canada.
Preparing a mixed program requires juggling both new creation and reconstruction, Lige said. “We're creating a new work, but it's also sharing the program with two existing works… it means kind of going back through videos and re-creating what has already been done, and then trying to, like, elevate it to the next level.”
Lige believes the program offers something for both seasoned ballet-goers and newcomers.
“What I've heard from audience members is they're surprised and delighted by their experience,” she said. “It's not, maybe what you expect… it's very physical. It's very exciting.”
Restless Balance runs Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 14 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets and information are available at balletkelowna.ca.
More Kelowna News
- Hunting, trapping feedbackCastlegar - 4:00 am
- SD73 eyes more child careKamloops - 4:00 am
- Security cameras prohibitedSalmon Arm - 4:00 am
- Westsyde Pool deep in redKamloops - 4:00 am
- Church has 'sigh of relief'Peachland - 4:00 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$925,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Eve *adoption Pending* Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library