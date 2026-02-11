Kelowna News

Glenmore Community Garden simply not eligible for farm status, says province

Garden future up in air

Photo: Glenmore Community Garden The owners of the Glenmore Community Garden have been lobbying the provincial government for the return of farm status and related tax breaks.

Kelowna community gardeners whose private plot of land was recently stripped of its farm status simply don't qualify for the cost-saving label, according to the province.

The Ministry of Finance said in an emailed statement that the regulatory requirements for the farm classification aren’t met by gardens with plots rented by people who “typically produce their agricultural products for personal use.”

The Union Road property is just that, its managers explained recently, decrying the shift. Since 2022, the field once used for hay was converted into a community garden where 84 families are now growing their own produce. The property owner donated infrastructure such as water access to each plot.

The ministry acknowledged the "important role community gardens play in supporting local food security, education, and neighbourhood well-being," but didn't offer any news that would offset the financial implications of a changing status.

"We also appreciate that navigating assessment rules can feel complex, and we aim to provide clear, accessible information to help property owners understand how the regulations apply,” the statement reads.

“Farm Class can only be applied if revenue from agricultural products is produced and sales revenue meets the income thresholds (with proof of receipts) as per the Farm Class requirements.”

The classification of land under the Farm Regulation sets out the income threshold required, based on area size in production. Where the area in production is 1.98 acres or below, the required income is $10,000.

The property was removed from farm class in 2025 because the area in production was under 1.98 acres and reported income was below the $10,000 threshold. The property was appealed to the Property Assessment Review Panel in 2025, and BC Assessment’s value and classification were confirmed, said the ministry.

The ministry said some municipalities run community garden programs where municipal land is used and plots are offered for rent or use.

“These areas would be tax exempt due to their municipal ownership and would similarly not qualify for farm class due to the small areas in production and income threshold requirements,” the ministry said.

“While BC Assessment administers farm classification, the province has established a task force on agriculture and the food economy which will be reviewing the current farm class policies, such as the income threshold and their potential for ensuring reliable access to healthy and affordable food for all B.C. residents.”

Tjishe van der Meer and his wife manage the property on Union Road, and they’re the ones who rang alarm bells about the change.

“Losing farm status has increased annual property taxes by over $6,000 and disqualified the property from agriculture irrigation water rates, putting the garden’s future at risk,” van der Meer wrote in a letter to the Ministry of Agriculture.

“To ensure accessibility for all, we keep the annual plot fee at $125, which covers only basic costs such as property taxes, irrigation, liability insurance and farm equipment used for maintenance.

Without support, van der Meer said they will be forced either to raise fees significantly, making the garden less affordable for participants, or to revert the land to an unused hay field once again.”

In his letter, van der Meer asked Popham to adjust the way the land is viewed, pointing out that it makes little sense that minimal agricultural activity on an unused field is deemed acceptable, “while a flourishing community initiative faces barriers."