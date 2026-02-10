Kelowna News

Public hearing set for redevelopment on portion of Kelowna Springs Golf Course

Hearing set on golf course

Photo: Wayne Moore A few dozen people opposed to redevelopment of Kelowna Springs showed up in council chambers Monday

Thirty six people spoke during a four-and-a-half hour public hearing to determine the future land use of Kelowna Springs Golf Course back in the summer of 2023.

Kelowna city council can expect that, and possibly more, when a new public hearing is held March 10 to determine whether Denciti Development can go ahead with plans for an industrial development on half of the property.

While the future land use and zoning remain recreational and public open space, Denciti has applied to have those designations changed on a portion of the property, with the remainder continuing to operate as a nine-hole golf course.

Council voted Monday 7-2 to give the application first reading and advance it to a public hearing. Councillors Ron Cannan and Gord Lovegrove opposed the motion.

While many on council did have questions and concerns around flooding and flood mitigation, it was that issue that prompted Lovegrove in part to say no.

Lovegrove said he was concerned about risks that can be mitigated but also those that can’t. He also mentioned a staff report from last year that said the city has an excess of industrial land for the next 30 to 55 years.

“The benefit to the city is unclear,” said Lovegrove.

“I think we have got it as green space with a long-term lease for the existing nine-hole golf course and I’m prepared to leave it as is.”

Lovegrove also felt that, while there is always a benefit to hear from the public, but council has already had a lot of input.

Cannan, in also opposing the rezoning and OCP amendment, asked at one point whether the application should be heard at all since the applicant had not registered on the city’s lobby registry.

While the company did register in March of last year, company CEO Gerry Fawley was not named on the form.

City clerk Laura Bently said that would be rectified with no impunity.

“This is a very consequential decision,” Cannan stated in his opposition.

“There are considerations beyond land use…it touches floodplain integrity, watershed health, public asset valuation and long-term fiscal responsibility involving an ecologically sensitive area.

“Time is on our side. We have already heard from the public and I don’t see significant change.”

“Well, that’s a pretty good speech and probably sensical after a public hearing once you’ve heard from the public,” Coun. Rick Webber shot back.

“You said that we are supposed to be representing all Kelowna residents and you can’t do that without a public hearing.

“You two (Cannan and Lovegrove) are the ones always arguing for public hearings on everything and now you’re voting against it in one of the most important issues to come in front of us in our term. It doesn’t make sense to me.”

Webber and the remainder of council opted to let the democratic process play out, advance first reading, and go to a public hearing.

That public hearing is scheduled for March 10.