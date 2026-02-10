Kelowna News

Kelowna council shot down Code of Conduct amendment against having cell phones at the table

Council keeps their phones

Photo: pixabay Council can keep their cell phones at the council table

Kelowna city council took a suggestion they park their electronic devices while conducting city business a personal affront.

The recommendation from the city clerk’s office would require councillors to put their phones away and use only a city-provided tablet that has now been installed at each council seat.

City clerk Laura Bentley said the tablet has everything councillors need for that particular meeting.

Coun. Luke Stack said it’s unacceptable he can’t have his cell phone with him

“I’ve had my electronic device beside me and I’ve been here for 18 years. I use it as a time piece, I use it as a calculator, I use it for a variety of reasons,” said Stack.

“The issue to me is I shouldn’t be using it to communicate with other councillors or the public on matters to do with council.

“We are running a large city…I’m not a grade schooler, I’m not in Grade 1, I know how to use my phone and I need to use it with the proper use.”

“I’m not in high school,” added Coun. Mohini Singh.

“It’s not that we’re sitting here surfing for Amazon deals, going on Facebook or wasting time”

Singh said she is not corresponding with the public but has always had it with her and that’s the way she wants to keep it.

Coun. Maxine DeHart called the recommendation a matter of integrity.

On the other side of the issue, Coun. Charlie Hodge said he had no issue with the recommendation.

“This is a job. You don’t get to use your cell phone all day long on most jobs and if you do, you have a very strange job,” said Hodge, who said the recommendation is to ensure councillors all get the same information.

“I know as a veteran councillor, I saw several times where people, and I was guilty of it myself, were exchanging information or gathering information that was not shared by all councillors.”

Mayor Tom Dyas, the only other member of council to vote in favour of the recommendation, questioned members of council who said they haven’t used their phone for outside communication.

“I haven’t always been at this table, but I have received communication during council meetings,” said Dyas.

“My concern is, we are a $1 billion city, we are making major decisions, and if we communicate with somebody in order to make one of those decisions, and they challenge us on that decision…that decision potentially does not hold.

“That was the purpose of having one computer for everyone as we move forward. I’ve been witness to what my concern is.”

While the recommendation was voted down 7-2, Dyas said he believes there is value in looking at this again in the future, perhaps with different wording to appease all on council, either later in the year or possibly after a new council is voted in in October.