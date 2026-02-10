Kelowna News

Crash involving horse trailer causes delays at busy Kelowna intersection

Crash backs up Harvey Ave.

Photo: Rob Gibson A vehicle hauling a horse trailer appeared to be one of the vehicles involved in a collision at Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive in Kelowna on Monday, February 9, 2026.

A two-vehicle crash is slowing traffic at a busy Kelowna intersection.

The collision was blocking part of the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive.

One of the vehicles believed to be involved was hauling a horse trailer. The other vehicle, an SUV, sustained front-end damage.

Northbound traffic on Harvey Ave. was backed up towards Ellis Street.

A Castanet reporter at the scene said crews were working quickly to clear the scene.