Problem West Kelowna home has 'do not occupy' order on it

Photo: Kathy Michaels RCMP executing a search warrant at a home on Applegreen Court in West Kelowna.

A West Kelowna home that's been deemed a problem by area residents is currently under a "do not occupy" order due to its dilapidated state, city officials said.

The Applegreen Court home, which was the focus of a raid last week after countless neighbourhood complaints, will have to be brought up to snuff before people are allowed to move back in.

"The role of the Bylaw Services and Permits and Inspections departments is to ensure that the property is brought into compliance with City bylaws," a City of West Kelowna representative said.

"The owners are required to remediate the property and undergo an inspection before the city will remove the 'do not occupy' order."

A city representative said the owner of the home has left the site unsecured, and bylaw services is working with them to ensure that the site is secured and that the “do not occupy” order is obeyed.

"If the owner is unwilling or unable to secure the site in accordance with bylaw requirements, then the city will secure the site at the owner’s expense," the representative said.

The property was previously the subject of other bylaw enforcement actions relative to the City’s Good Neighbour Bylaw, which regulates property maintenance and nuisance, amongst other things.

On Monday, police said they detained eight people and seized more than 200 grams of suspected illegal drugs, drug trafficking equipment, ammunition, and weapons, during the execution of a warrant on the home.

Officers also detained eight people and made one arrest of a man who was brought before the courts on un-related charges.

RCMP attribute the enforcement effort to a two-month investigation initiated in direct response to repeated concerns and complaints from neighbourhood residents regarding criminal activity associated to the home.

“We take residents concerns seriously and take enforcement action when warranted," said Cpl. Bryan Mulrooney, non-commissioned officer in charge of the West Kelowna RCMP Crime Reduction Unit.

"Removing drugs, weapons, and trafficking activity from this property makes a meaningful difference for the people who live nearby.”

Neighbours of the home expressed relief Feb. 4, when the raid was underway.

"This house is the biggest thorn in the side," said one resident, who is remaining anonymous for her safety.

"We have a group chat going about it on Facebook—the whole neighbourhood is part of this group chat—we do discuss other things too, but this is always the main thing. It's been like this for years."