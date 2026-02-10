Kelowna News

Friars’ Briar coming to Kelowna for the first time

Photo: Castanet Kelowna Curling Club.

An unusual curling event will sweep into Kelowna early next month.

The Kelowna Curling Club will host the Friars’ Briar from March 2 to 6.

The friendly competition is an interfaith gathering of faith leaders from across Canada and parts of the United States. The aim is to foster a community of curlers to find common ground through sport and faith.

The Friar’s Briar Curling Association began as an east vs west bonspiel in Winnipeg in 1978. It’s traditionally held at the same time as the Montana’s Brier, Canada’s men’s national curling championships, which is in St. John’s, Newfoundland this year.

Sixteen teams from Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and BC, as well as three curlers from Wisconsin, will compete for the Friars’ Briar title.

The opening ceremony and first draw will take place on Monday, March 2, at 2:00 p.m. at the Kelowna Curling Club. Throughout the week, games are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., with the final set for Friday morning. Spectators are welcome to take in the competition.