School bus fees may be on the rise in the Central Okanagan

Photo: Castanet staff FILE- Central Okanagan Public Schools may increase bus fees.

School busing fees in the Central Okanagan could go up again next year.

Central Okanagan Public Schools finance and planning committee will be reviewing a proposal to increase fees to $550 per student starting July 1, 2025, up from $525.

In 2010, when school bus fees started being collected to offset the cost to the district, annual fees were $200. While the cost to families were briefly reduced, they’ve risen steadily since 2015.

In the report to the finance and planning committee, the assistant school treasurer explained that a student transportation system is not mandated in the School Act, though it’s been a priority for years.

Currently the district transports a total of 5,151 students on 61 regular routes and 15 inclusive education routes. There are on any given year 300 students waitlisted for the service.

Despite the demand, the province only provides $600,000 to the district in transportation funding.

“The board of education each year must heavily subsidize the transportation department with approximately $4 million in operating funds that could be directed to classroom support and operations,” the report reads.

Part of the reason for the fee increase is that the service has become more popular. In the last five years, six new routes have been added to accommodate growing demand.

The fee hike will be discussed at a Wednesday meeting, though final approval of any changes is subject to a decision of the full board of trustees.