UBCO research show time-restricted eating shows promise for overweight people living with Crohn’s

Photo: UBCO A new study has determined that intermittent fasting can help people with Crohn’s disease who are overweight.

New research from the University of British Columbia, Okanagan and the University of Calgary shows intermittent fasting can help overweight people with Crohn’s disease.

The research looked at how time-restricted eating could help people living with Crohn's, reduce symptoms and improve health benefits by changing when they ate as opposed to how much.

Intermittent fasting has become a popular diet trend. But this new research collaboration between UBCO and the University of Calgary discovered it can also have health benefits for overweight people living with Crohn’s disease.

UBCO clinical researcher, Dr. Natasha Haskey co-authored the study with Dr. Maitreyi Raman, an associate professor at the University of Calgary.

The focus was on how overweight people with Crohn’s fared when they fasted for 16 hours a day but consumed their usual diet during the remaining eight hours of that same day.

“We were curious whether this way of eating could improve symptoms, reduce visceral fat, which is fat around the organs, lower inflammation and support a healthier gut. And our preliminary research suggests it does,” says Dr. Haskey.

Crohn’s disease can be complicated by excess visceral fat, which is also often linked to increased inflammation and higher rates of surgical complications.

“We’re beginning to see how metabolic health, gut microbes and immune pathways interact—and how eating patterns may help restore that balance,” says Dr. Raman.

The study recently published in Gastroenterology, shows promising results. Participants who tried intermittent fasting noticed a significant decrease in their body mass index, while those who did not fast maintained or increased their body mass.

These changes occurred while both groups consumed the same number of daily calories and similar foods.

The group which fasted also reported a reduction in their symptoms.

“The people who fasted lost weight and visceral fat, showed signs not only in clinical disease improvement but also reduced inflammation. Importantly, these changes occurred without making any dietary changes. The only change they made was when they ate,” says Dr. Raman.

The fasting focus group reported feeling better, and their metabolisms also showed significant improvements.